Gaudreau scored a goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

Gaudreau's lost his consistency since he was moved off the top line in mid-November. The 29-year-old center has two goals and an assist in 11 games since the demotion, and his tally Monday snapped a five-game point drought. It was also his first game-winner among five goals this season, and he's added five helpers, 55 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 28 appearances.