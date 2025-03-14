Gaudreau scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Gaudreau's tally in the third period tied the game at 2-2, and it was enough to force the extra session. The center had gone three contests without a point, but that followed a stretch of four goals and two assists over seven outings. For the season, he's been a decent depth scorer with 15 goals, 30 points, 91 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 66 appearances. That's double his point total from 67 games in 2023-24, but he's unlikely to end up anywhere near his career-high 44 points from 2021-22.