Gaudreau scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers.
Gaudreau found the back of the net on the power play for the first time this season, but that was all the offense the Wild could muster in this contest. The goal also snapped a three-game pointless streak for Gaudreau, who's up to six goals and 15 total points across 29 appearances in 2024-25.
More News
-
Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Scores in win over Vancouver•
-
Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Contributes helper in overtime win•
-
Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Shines in Thursday's win•
-
Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Restarts point streak•
-
Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Point streak at six games•
-
Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Keeps rolling with helper•