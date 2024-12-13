Gaudreau scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers.

Gaudreau found the back of the net on the power play for the first time this season, but that would be all the offense the Wild would be able to muster in this contest. The goal also snapped a three-game pointless streak for Gaudreau, who's up to six goals and 15 total points across 29 appearances in 2024-25.