Gaudreau is dealing with an upper-body injury and did not travel with the Wild to Philadelphia for the start of the team's three-game road trip.

Gaudreau has yet to record a point in six contests this season. He saw 15:23 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Oilers, so it's unclear when he got hurt. Jujhar Khaira was called up from AHL Iowa and will likely replace Gaudreau in the lineup during the road trip.