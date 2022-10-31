Gaudreau connected on the shootout winner during a 4-3 victory over the Blackhawks on Sunday.
Gaudreau may have had his personal point-scoring streak snapped Sunday, but he found another way to contribute. Backed by goalie Marc-Andre Fleury's shootout performance, Gaudreau clinched the win for the road-weary Wild, who had been on the road for 10 days. After being held pointless for the season's opening five games, the 29-year-old center has collected four points in his past four outings.
