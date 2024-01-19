Gaudreau (upper body) will not play Friday against Florida, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Gaudreau will be absent after suffering an injury Thursday against the Lightning. The 30-year-old has just one point over his last nine games and 10 through 34 appearances this season. Minnesota's next game is Sunday in Carolina.
