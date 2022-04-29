Gaudreau recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
Gaudreau assisted on Jonas Brodin's power-play goal in the second period before scoring a goal of his own in the third. The 28-year-old has been productive in a middle-six role with Minnesota. He has a career-high 42 points in 74 games with 13 goals and 29 assists.
