Gaudreau notched an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Gaudreau extended his point streak to six games when he helped out on a Marcus Foligno tally in the first period. Things are clicking for the Wild throughout the lineup, and Gaudreau's role as the third-line center has played a large part in that. The 31-year-old is up to two goals, six helpers, 19 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 14 appearances. He's likely to be a popular DFS pick for a three-game NHL slate Sunday as the Wild visit the Blackhawks.