Gaudreau recorded an assist in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.

Gaudreau has slowed down on offense with just a goal and an assist over his last seven outings. He had put up six points across the seven games before that from Feb. 8 to March 4. The 31-year-old continues to center the second line as the Wild are missing Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), and Gaudreau could get another bump in minutes if Marco Rossi (lower body) misses additional time after leaving Wednesday's game early. Overall, Gaudreau is up to 31 points, 94 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 36 hits and a plus-4 rating over 69 appearances.