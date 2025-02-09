Gaudreau netted a power-play goal on two shots and went plus-1 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Gaudreau's tally was a fortunate one, as his shot was headed wide of the target before it careened off Tony DeAngelo into the back of the net. This was Gaudreau's third power-play marker of the season, matching his career high. Through 56 appearances this season, the Quebec native has chipped in 11 goals and 24 points while filling a middle-six role in addition to a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit. Gaudreau is currently converting at the best rate of his career with a 14.5 shooting percentage.