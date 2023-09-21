Gaudreau, who underwent abdominal surgery over the summer, practiced with the Wild on Thursday, per Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Gaudreau skated alongside Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello as part of Minnesota's Group A skate. Gaudreau isn't likely to start the regular season as part of that unit, but he'd certainly be worth keeping a close eye on if he did. The 30-year-old forward had 19 goals and 38 points in 82 outings in 2022-23.