Gaudreau scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Gaudreau scored at 32 seconds of the third period to break up Juuse Saros' shutout bid. The Wild couldn't find an equalizer after that in the narrow loss. Gaudreau has scored in back-to-back games and now has three tallies, three assists, 38 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 16 contests. While his season-long numbers aren't that impressive, he's seeing top-line usage between Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov -- that should give Gaudreau at least a little fantasy intrigue.