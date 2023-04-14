Gaudreau supplied two goals in a 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville on Thursday.

Gaudreau scored in each of the first and second periods, tying the game at 1-1 and then 2-2 with his markers. He found the back of the net six times over his final 10 outings of the 2022-23 campaign. Thanks in part to that strong finish, Gaudreau recorded 19 goals in 82 contests this season, which surpassed his previous career high of 14, set in 2021-22. The 29-year-old also contributed 19 assists, 138 shots, 42 hits and 52 blocks this year.