Gaudreau scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
Gaudreau tallied for the second straight game, scoring 49 seconds after Mats Zuccarello's opening goal in the second period. The Gaudreau marker stood as the game-winner in a low-event game. The 29-year-old center has 11 tallies, 20 points, 83 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 42 appearances.
