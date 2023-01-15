Gaudreau scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Gaudreau tallied for the second straight game, scoring 49 seconds after Mats Zuccarello's opening goal in the second period. The Gaudreau marker stood as the game-winner in a low-event game. The 29-year-old center has 11 tallies, 20 points, 83 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 42 appearances.