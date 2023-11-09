Gaudreau (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Rangers, per the NHL media site.
Gaudreau hasn't played since Oct. 26 because of the injury. He has no points, a minus-2 rating and nine shots in six contests this season. When Gaudreau is ready to return, he will likely serve in a middle-six capacity and occupy a spot on the second power-play unit.
