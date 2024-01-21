Gaudreau (upper body) isn't expected to play Sunday versus the Hurricanes, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Gaudreau will miss his second straight contest. It's unclear at this time if he will be available to return Tuesday versus Washington. Gaudreau has 10 points, 57 shots on goal and 27 blocked shots in 34 outings this season. Jake Lucchini will replace Connor Dewar, who sustained a lower-body injury in Friday's 6-4 win over Florida, in Sunday's lineup.