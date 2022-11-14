Gaudreau accounted for a goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to San Jose.

Gaudreau scored in back-to-back games after failing to record a goal in his first 13 contests of 2022-23. In addition to providing two goals in 15 games, he has three assists, six hits and eight blocks. He started the season cold, but he's averaging over 17:00 of ice time and should see his points-per-game pace increase as the campaign progresses.