Gaudreau provided a goal in Minnesota's 4-1 loss to Dallas in Game 6 on Friday.

Gaudreau found the back of the net midway through the third period, but that merely reduced Dallas' lead to 3-1. Minnesota has been eliminated from the playoffs, in large part because the Wild managed just three goals over the final three contests of the first-round series, though Gaudreau did his part, supplying two of the tallies in that span. He also had three goals and three points in six postseason games overall this year. That's pretty solid considering he finished the regular season with 19 markers and 38 points in 82 outings.