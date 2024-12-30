Gaudreau scored a goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Senators.

Gaudreau scored the opening goal in the latter stages of the first period, but the Wild gave up three unanswered goals the rest of the way, meaning they couldn't extend their winning streak to three games. Gaudreau at least managed to snap his point drought, though, as this goal was the first time he cracked the scoresheet since netting a power-play goal in a 7-1 loss to the Oilers on Dec. 12.