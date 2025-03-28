Gaudreau tallied two goals, had five shots on net and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-2 victory over Washington.

Gaudreau capitalized on a power play in the second period and an empty net in the third to tally his two twine finders Thursday. The 31-year-old center is up to 18 goals, 34 points and 103 shots on net in 73 outings this season. Gaudreau has been a steady goal scorer over the past month with seven goals and nine points in his last 15 games. With Joel Eriksson Ek out with a lower-body injury, Gaudreau has occupied a role centering Minnesota's second line and a spot on the top power-play unit. There are more factors helping Gaudreau's viability than hurting it as his current goalscoring momentum makes him a great player to own in all deeper leagues while Minnesota attempts to secure a spot in the postseason.