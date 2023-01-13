Gaudreau scored a goal on two shots, helping the Wild to a 3-1 win over the Islanders on Thursday.

Gaudreau opened the scoring for the Wild, scoring on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Joel Eriksson Ek while short-handed. This goal snaps Gaudreau's goalless streak at six games. On the season, Gaudreau has 10 goals and 19 points in 41 games.