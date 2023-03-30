Gaudreau scored a pair of shorthanded goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Gaudreau gave the Wild a 3-1 lead on a breakaway in the second period, and he also added an empty-netter in the third to secure the win. He's netted a career-high 16 goals this season, four of which have come shorthanded. The center has added 127 shots on net, 41 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 75 appearances. Gaudreau has five goals and five helpers through 14 contests in March.