Gaudreau will undergo surgery on an abdominal injury he dealt with for the last four months of the season, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
At this point it isn't clear if Gaudreau will be ready for training camp in September. He picked up 19 goals and 38 points through 82 regular-season contests before adding three goals through six playoff appearances this season.
