Gaudreau hasn't found the back of the net in his last 19 games, and has just four assists over that span.

Gaudreau has 11 goals and 25 points in 62 games this season. He had a strong offensive stretch from Dec. 12-Jan. 17, contributing seven goals and 12 points over 16 outings, but that's been by far his most productive stretch. Gaudreau is on pace to finish well below his 2021-22 total of 44 points in 76 games.