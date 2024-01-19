Gaudreau is doubtful for Friday's game in Florida after suffering an upper-body injury in Tampa Bay on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Gaudreau suffered the injury on his first shift of the third period and did not return. Patrick Maroon replaced him on the third line for the remainder of the game and should line up alongside Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno on Friday. Adam Raska is likely to enter the lineup and see fourth line minutes. Gaudreau has three goals, seven assists and 57 shots on goal in 34 games this season.