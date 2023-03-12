Gaudreau scored a power-play goal and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Gaudreau has scored in consecutive contests, though he went 22 games without a tally before rediscovering his scoring touch. The 29-year-old remains in a third-line role even with the Wild missing a couple of forwards, including Kirill Kaprizov (lower body). Gaudreau has 13 tallies, 28 points, 113 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 66 appearances.