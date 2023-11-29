Gaudreau scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Gaudreau put the Wild ahead 2-1 late in the first period, beating Jordan Binnington with a wrist shot through traffic. It's the first point in 10 games this season for Gaudreau, who missed 10 games with an upper-body injury earlier in the campaign. The 30-year-old center tallied 19 goals and 38 points in 82 games last year. Gaudreau should primarily skate in a bottom-six role with the Wild while also seeing time on the second power-play unit.