Gaudreau scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Gaudreau hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since scoring two shorthanded goals March 29 in Colorado. The 29-year-old center moved up to the second line to replace the injured Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body). Gaudreau has 17 tallies, 36 points (four on the power play, five shorthanded), 131 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 79 appearances this season.