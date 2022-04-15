Gaudreau scored the overtime winner and added two assists -- one shorthanded -- in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Both of Gaudreau's assists were finished off by Kevin Fiala, giving the Wild a pair of one-goal leads in regulation. Jason Robertson wiped both of those leads off the board, but Gaudreau won it in overtime, as Fiala returned the favor and helped set up Gaudreau's game-winner. Gaudreau raised his season totals to 12 goals and 24 assists in 67 games.