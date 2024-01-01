Gaudreau scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

His one-timer from the faceoff circle gave the Wild a 2-1 lead early in the third period, but it didn't hold up. It was Gaudreau's first multi-point performance of the season, and his spot on the third line limits his fantasy ceiling, but the veteran center is on a bit of a heater with two goals and six points over the last eight games. Even though he only skates on the second unit, half of that production has come with the man advantage.