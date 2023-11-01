Gaudreau (upper body) still isn't skating according to coach Dean Evason, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll remain out of the lineup against New Jersey on Thursday.

Gaudreau shouldn't be expected to suit up versus the Devils and probably is a long shot to play in Saturday's clash with the Rangers as well. Prior to his three-game absence, the veteran center was mired in a season-long pointless streak during which he registered just nine shots.