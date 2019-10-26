Wild's Gabriel Dumont: Drops down a rank
The Wild assigned Dumont to AHL Iowa on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
With Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) returning from injured reserve, Dumont's services are no longer necessary with the big club. During his NHL stint, Dumont suited up in three games, dishing out nine hits and recording a minus-1 rating.
