The Wild sent Dumont to AHL Iowa on Monday.

Dumont was likely one of the last cuts by the Wild in training camp, as he brings 90 games of NHL experience, including three games last season with the Wild. Spending most of his time with AHL Iowa last season, the 30-year-old supplied eight goals and 15 points across 34 games. Dumont will likely handle a top-six role in the minors, with a chance to earn a call-up at some point this season.