Wild's Gabriel Dumont: Inks two-way deal with Minnesota
Dumont signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Monday.
Dumont hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2017-18, so this is purely an organizational depth move. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 28-year-old forward spend the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Iowa.
