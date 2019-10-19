Wild's Gabriel Dumont: Promoted to top level
The Wild recalled Dumont from AHL Iowa on Saturday.
Dumont has had a strong start to the year with Iowa, notching three goals and five points in five games. Minnesota is dealing with a ton of injuries up front, so the 29-year-old could slot into the lineup right away Sunday against Montreal.
