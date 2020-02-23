Wild's Gerald Mayhew: Back with Wild
The Wild recalled Mayhew from AHL Iowa on Sunday.
With Luke Kunin (upper body) expected to miss about two weeks, the team chose to call up Mayhew for the third time this season. The 27-year-old has two goals in seven NHL games, but he's been dominant in the minors, leading the AHL in goals with 39 in 48 games this campaign. He'll look to enter the lineup as early as Sunday's game against the Blues.
