Wild's Gerald Mayhew: Dips toe in minors
Mayhew was sent to AHL Iowa on Monday in a paper transaction in order to make his eligible for the AHL playoffs, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
In seven outings for the Wild this season, Mayhew has notched two goals, nine shots and five hits while averaging a mere 9:47 of ice time. With the playoffs likely out of reach, the Wild will give the young center every opportunity to develop his game at the NHL level down the stretch, including logging ice time with the man advantage.
