Wild's Gerald Mayhew: Dropped down a level
Minnesota reassigned Mayhew to AHL Iowa on Wednesday.
Mayhew's demotion suggests Mikko Koivu (lower body) may be ready to return sooner rather than later. The 26-year-old American will return to a top-six role with Iowa, where he's racked up 14 goals and 20 points in 22 games this campaign.
