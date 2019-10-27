Wild's Gerald Mayhew: First goal in five games
Mayhew scored a goal on his lone shot in a 5-1 win over the Kings on Saturday.
Mayhew was in the right place at the right time, as Matt Dumba's shot ricocheted off Mayhew and past LA goalie Jonathan Quick. It was Mayhew's second goal in six games since being recalled from the AHL, but his first since lighting the lamp in his NHL debut. He skated just under 11 minutes in Saturday's game and figures to remain in a bottom-six role going forward.
