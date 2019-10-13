The Wild recalled Mayhew from AHL Iowa on Sunday.

The Wild have yet to get a point through four games this season, so new general manager Bill Guerin elected to shake things up. Mayhew is tied for the AHL lead in points with six this season, and recorded 27 goals with the team last season. It's likely that Mayhew could draw into the lineup as early as Monday when the team opens up a three-game road test against Ottawa.