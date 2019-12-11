Play

Mayhew received a recall from AHL Iowa on Wednesday.

Mayhew should provide some depth up front after Eric Staal exited during the second period of Tuesday's game against the Ducks. Staal's status for Thursday versus the Oilers remains unclear, but Mayhew's recall could signal that Staal is in danger of sitting, which would position Mayhew to draw in for the seventh time this season.

