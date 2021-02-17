Mayhew was promoted from the taxi squad Tuesday.
Mayhew is expected to play in Tuesday's game versus the Kings. He has played two games this season, recording an assist, three shots on net, three hits and two blocked shots. The 28-year-old is slated for a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Wild's Gerald Mayhew: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Wild's Gerald Mayhew: Supplies power-play assist•
-
Wild's Gerald Mayhew: Ascends from taxi squad•
-
Wild's Gerald Mayhew: Assigned to taxi squad•
-
Wild's Gerald Mayhew: Makes Opening Night roster•
-
Wild's Gerald Mayhew: Leading AHL goal scorer in 2019-20•