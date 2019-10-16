Mayhew scored his first career goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

His tally late in the third period didn't alter the outcome, but it did give the 26-year-old something to celebrate in his NHL debut. Mayhew has shown some offensive flair with AHL Iowa, scoring 27 goals and 60 points in 71 games last year before before earning his promotion with three goals and six points in four games to begin the current campaign, but he'll need to escape the Wild's fourth line to have any real fantasy upside.