Mayhew will be the Wild's 13th forward to begin 2020-21, Randy Johnson of the Star Tribune reports.

Mayhew was the AHL's leading scorer in 2019-20 with 39 goals in 49 contests. Despite that strong performance, the 28-year-old forward has yet to make an impact in the NHL. Mayhew will likely open the year in the press box as a healthy scratch, but the natural center could rotate into the lineup if Victor Rask fails to produce.