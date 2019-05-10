Wild's Gerald Mayhew: Secures two-year contract
Mayhew inked a two-year, two-way deal with Minnesota on Friday.
Mayhew went undrafted coming out of Ferris State, but was able to land a spot with AHL Iowa for the past two seasons. After racking up 27 goals and 33 assists in 71 outings this year, the 26-year-old caught the attention of the Wild and will now be playing under an NHL contract. The center figures to start the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, but could earn a call-up or two during the season.
