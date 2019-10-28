Wild's Gerald Mayhew: Sent to minors
The Wild assigned Mayhew to AHL Iowa on Monday.
Mayhew looked solid in his six-game NHL stay, as he posted two goals and nine shots on net. It could be a short stint in the minors for the 26-year-old, as the Wild may need his services Tuesday against the Stars if neither Kevin Fiala (lower body) or Jordan Greenway (upper body) are ready to go.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.