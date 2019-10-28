The Wild assigned Mayhew to AHL Iowa on Monday.

Mayhew looked solid in his six-game NHL stay, as he posted two goals and nine shots on net. It could be a short stint in the minors for the 26-year-old, as the Wild may need his services Tuesday against the Stars if neither Kevin Fiala (lower body) or Jordan Greenway (upper body) are ready to go.

More News
Our Latest Stories