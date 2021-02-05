Mayhew was assigned to the Wild's taxi squad Friday.
Minnesota's games have been postponed through Tuesday, so Mayhew may end up returning to the active roster prior to the Wild's next match, which is currently scheduled for Thursday against the Blues. He's picked up one assist in two games this season.
