Mayhew posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Mayhew got some playing time on the power play and earned the secondary helper on a Kirill Kaprizov tally. The assist was Mayhew's first point in two appearances this year. The 28-year-old forward should remain in the lineup even with Kevin Fiala returning from a suspension for Thursday's finale to a four-game series against the Avalanche.