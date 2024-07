Clarke signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on Tuesday.

Clarke made his NHL debut with the Devils last season, logging three NHL games in which he notched six hits, two shots and zero points. While the 23-year-old winger didn't produce much offensively at the NHL level, he did produce in the minors with 49 points in 67 outings with AHL Utica. Given his two-way deal, Clarke figures to split his time between levels next year, which will limit his overall fantasy value.